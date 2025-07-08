Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced strong second-quarter results on July 7, driven by robust sales of vaccines and specialty medicines. The UK-based pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of £12.6 billion ($15.4 billion), marking a 9% increase year-over-year, with net profit rising 11%.

The company’s vaccine division benefited from increased global demand for respiratory and infectious disease vaccines, supported by new product launches and expanded immunization programs. GSK’s specialty medicines, including treatments for HIV and oncology, also delivered double-digit growth.

CEO Emma Walmsley emphasized the company’s innovation and commitment to global health during the earnings call. “Our focus on research and development and expanding access to medicines is yielding positive results, helping patients worldwide,” Walmsley said.

GSK invested heavily in R&D, increasing its budget to £6 billion, focusing on next-generation vaccines, gene therapies, and immuno-oncology.

The company also advanced its pipeline of mRNA vaccines and announced new collaborations to accelerate development of treatments for emerging infectious diseases.

Despite challenges such as regulatory scrutiny and pricing pressures, GSK maintained healthy margins through operational efficiencies and strategic pricing.

Investors reacted positively, with shares rising 3.8% in London trading.

Looking ahead, GSK aims to expand its footprint in emerging markets and accelerate innovation to meet growing healthcare needs.