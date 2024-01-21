





When it comes to affordable Scotch, Glen Moray offers excellent value. For between $30 and $40, you can pick up a bottle in its classic collection, which features a variety of different cask-finished whiskies, including port, sherry, chardonnay, and cabernet sauvignon—a steal, if you ask me. Now, the Elgin, Scotland-based distillery has rolled another well-priced bottle with an intriguing finish: Glen Moray Phoenix Rising.

Influenced by the fiery fabled bird that rises from the ashes in Greek mythology, Glen Moray Phoenix Rising is a single malt first aged in bourbon casks, then finished in heavily charred oak casks in an effort to release the wood’s full intensity. While the Speyside distillery is no stranger to various finishes, it rarely chars its oak.

“Just as the phoenix is reborn from its ashes, these casks bring a whole new spectrum of flavor to life. With inviting notes of caramel, ginger and milk chocolate, this single malt makes the perfect gift for any whisky fan,” says Glen Moray global brand ambassador Iain Allan.

The whisky opens with a medley of flavors, including caramel, ginger, and milk chocolate, leading to a peppery finish filled with flavors of oak, nuts, and malt that linger on the palate.

The spirit comes in a royal blue and red-orange box featuring an illustration of its namesake bird. The bottle features the same design.

Bottled at 40 percent ABV, Glen Moray Phoenix Rising is priced at $38 per 700ml. It’s currently available at Glen Moray Distillery and various specialty whisky shops, as well as in a variety of international markets, including France, the Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea.

