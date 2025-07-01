The priority for the evolving global energy market is to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy that includes a mix of solutions and technologies, including clean hydrogen as a cost-competitive, scalable and sustainable energy carrier. Innovation across the hydrogen value chain, collaboration across governments, sectors and private enterprises, as well as commercial-scale infrastructure will be needed to secure widespread demand and to maximise localised and regional benefits created by a new global market.

However, there are several fundamental barriers to overcoming market creation challenges, especially for Africa’s nascent sector, including: cost of capital, climate trade, policies, regulations, standards and certification, licence to operate, skills development, capacity building, technology transfer and a fragmented market to trade.

As the sequel edition of the highly anticipated Global African Hydrogen Summit continues to navigate the transformative journey into the future of energy, the 2025 Strategic Conference will shape and frame the critical dialogue that will position Africa at the forefront of this global transformation.

Produced by the organisers dmg events in partnership with an Executive Committee of leaders spanning governments, IGOs, developers, investors, financiers, technologists and off takers, the 2025 Strategic Conference programme aims to deliver solutions to the myriad imperative challenges as well as laying out a strategic roadmap to the G20 and COP 30 thereafter.

At the time of the international launch of the Summit’s Strategic Conference programme, Executive Committee member UNIDO’s Director General Mr. Gerd Müllerreflected that “The vision you have outlined for Africa’s green energy future is both inspiring and vital for the continent’s sustainable development. Africa holds significant potential to lead in clean hydrogen production and green industrialization. With its focus on advancing green hydrogen for industrial development across the continent, the 2025 Summit represents a critical milestone in this transformative journey.”

Themed Ambition in Action: Fuelling Africa’s Green Industrialisation, the Strategic Conference programme will present groundbreaking thought leadership and insights from the minds of heads of government, industry leaders, technology experts, and energy pioneers to advocate, showcase and communicate the case for hydrogen, its derivatives and renewable energies as an underpinning solution to both a lower carbon energy system and the blueprint for a green industrial economy.

Hosting over 125 African and global expert speakers, including Ministers from Algeria, Brazil, Jordan, Namibia and South Africa, the dynamic Strategic Conference programme will pull into focus 8 key macros themes, platform 10 critical industry spotlights, showcase 5 country sessions and unveil young entrepreneur success stories. The programme will once again conclude with over 10 funding declarations, deal announcements, project launches and partnership signings.

On the sidelines of the international launch of the Summit’s Strategic Conference programme, Head of Content – Africa at dmg events and the lead Producer for the programme, Mr. Tiago Marques shared that “the recent global geopolitical and economic tumult has directly challenged up front those who are serious and committed contenders and those who are not. What we are hearing now from stakeholders across the emerging global hydrogen economy is twofold: on the one hand, the hype has been considerably dialled down and so for the most part those who are continuing to push the boundaries of what can be done in this nascent sector are here for the long game. On the other hand, the stark reality of what is left when you cut through the noise, is that at the heart of the global hydrogen market creation is a critical need for robust demand generation strategies. And for Africa, this will mean harmonising co-creation between African nations and their international counterparts, whether it be financing, investment, infrastructure development, technology deployment or trade. Striking the right balance between green electron and molecule export versus in-country value creation. And ensuring that sustainable local content and localisation is a non-negotiable within a project’s early-stage framework.”

As the trailblazing one-of-its-kind platform the Global African Hydrogen Summit’s Strategic Conference programme is committed to accelerating the global energy transformation by championing African energy solutions.