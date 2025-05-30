ECONOMYNEXT – The international trading system is facing challenges not seen in a century China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said at a forum in Sri Lanka as the US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes unsettles the global economy.

“As we speak, changes unseen in a century are evolving at a faster pace, and the world is confronted with great challenges,” Minister Wang said in Colombo, Friday where around 100 Chinese businesses came to meet local partners to enhance trade and investment.

“In that concept, some individual country, with its unilateralist and protectionist actions, has undermined the international trade system, disrupted the global economic order, and damaged the development interests of all countries.

“Furthermore, it has caused great uncertainty and instability in the global economic landscape and business activities.

“China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to step up coordination, jointly support free trade and the multilateral trading system, uphold international fairness and justice, and inject greatest stability and certainty into the world and the regional economy.

“I would like to once again reassure Sri Lanka that China will always be a friend and a partner of stability, certainty, and reliability.”

Minister Wang said he had co-chaired a China-Sri Lanka Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Co-operation on Thursday aimed at enhancing ties.

“China will continue to support and encourage capable and willing Chinese companies, including those with us today, to increase investment in Sri Lanka and give full play to the leading role of financial projects,” Minister Wang said.

"This will improve local supporting industries, empower green, low-carbon and digital economy, and build smooth, stable and resilient industrial and supply chains." (Colombo/May30/2025)

“..[W]e need to uphold a multilateral trading system to enhance open cooperation, Minister Wang said in Colombo, Friday where around 100 Chinese businesses came to meet local partners to enhance trade and investment.

(Colombo/May30/2025)

