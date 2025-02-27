Dubai, UAE: The CXO Verse annual ‘Rejuvenate Series’ brought together some of the most esteemed CXOs from diverse industries for a transformative Three-day residential conference. Set against a backdrop of relaxed and informal environs, the event provided an unparalleled platform for networking, brainstorming, and collaborative learning. Founded in 2013 by Vinay Bansal, CXO Verse (formerly CXO Genie) began as a trusted network of C-suite executives, solving leadership challenges in real-time. From its humble origins it has evolved into a global platform, empowering leaders to influence economies, drive innovation, and promote sustainability. The rebranding to CXO Verse during the event symbolized a shift towards an inclusive, global leadership ecosystem.

Latika Arora, who leads CXO Verse APAC, reflected on the evolution of the platform, stating, “CXO Verse is more than just a leadership network; it is a thriving ecosystem where C-suite executives come together to solve industry-defining challenges. This year’s Rejuvenate Series highlighted our commitment to sustainability, AI-driven finance, and the future of leadership.”

Dhawal Parvartikar, CXO Verse’s Middle East Head, echoed this sentiment, adding, “The insights shared at this year’s event are a testament to the power of collaborative thought leadership. From 5th industrial revolution to global economic shifts, our discussions will shape the way businesses navigate the ever-evolving global landscape.”

The event was further enriched by engaging discussions on AI-driven finance, with a focus on its latest adoption and benefits for the future of financial management. Over the past decade, CXO Verse has built a robust leadership platform with over 2000 members and a combined 15,000+ years of experience. The organization has successfully conducted 200+ global events, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among CXOs from diverse industries.

Vinay Bansal set the tone for 2025’s business landscape by emphasizing the rising importance of sustainability-driven innovations, particularly in green mobility, quick commerce, and health technology. Pranjal Sharma provided thought-provoking insights into the next phase of technological evolution, aptly titled “The Next New – Navigating the Fifth Industrial Revolution,” detailing its impact on leadership and decision-making.

A significant highlight of the event was the panel discussion on sustainability and innovation, with Abhishek Gupta, Ramkumar Balasubramaniam and Ramadoss Tamil Selvan on the panel, moderated by Dhawal Parvatikar. The session underscored the evolving priorities of CFOs, who now balance growth, compliance, and innovation while integrating sustainability into financial frameworks. Another key takeaway was the shifting mindset of Gen Z, who are increasingly value-driven and sustainability-conscious, moving away from traditional brand loyalty.

On the other hand, Lisa Ray’s session on “Resetting & Redefining Success” provided invaluable insights into redefining success by integrating wellness and longevity into professional growth. This was followed by Binod Shankar’s inspiring discussion on value discovery emphasizing the alignment of beliefs, values, and goals for meaningful leadership. Kamal Shah’s session on intergenerational perspectives encouraged leaders to find commonalities across generations and prioritizing early development for sustainable leadership growth.

What made CXO Verse’s ‘Rejuvenate Series’ truly special was the personal engagement. Unlike conventional conferences, many attendees participated with their families, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie that extended beyond professional networking. This unique aspect added warmth to the event, making it an experience that was not only intellectually stimulating but also deeply personal and enriching.

As the ‘Rejuvenate Series’ continues to set new benchmarks, CXO Verse remains dedicated to empowering leaders with actionable strategies, global insights, and an unwavering commitment to sustainable leadership. With a focus on hosting bold, impactful events, creating sustainable, digital-first initiatives, and expanding global collaborations, CXO Verse is poised to redefine the future of leadership