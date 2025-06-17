Image credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has achieved a new milestone in entrepreneurship, with its capital, Riyadh, advancing 60 places over the past three years to rank 23rd among the top 100 emerging startup ecosystems globally. This achievement was featured in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025, published by Startup Genome in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The country’s remarkable progress highlights its rapid development in the entrepreneurial landscape, particularly evident in strong venture capital indicators, advanced infrastructure, and increasing innovation and investment in emerging technologies, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

This success is largely driven by strong government support, notably from the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), which plays a key role in building an integrated entrepreneurship environment through initiatives and programs that foster startup growth and expansion. Monsha’at also works to enhance the legislative and regulatory framework for entrepreneurs.

These efforts aim to increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

High-impact sectors fuel growth

According to the report, Saudi Arabia recorded the second-highest performance in the Middle East and North Africa region. It ranked third in terms of funding volume and investment value relative to impact, and fourth in the availability of skills and expertise—further boosting its capacity to attract and retain entrepreneurial talent.

The report also highlighted several high-potential sectors contributing to this performance, notably artificial intelligence, FinTech, cybersecurity, smart cities, infrastructure, and digital health. These sectors form critical pillars in the country’s economic transformation strategy.