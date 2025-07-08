A new survey of citizens in 25 middle- and high-income countries has found that the US is more likely than China to be seen as their most important ally – and their greatest threat.

In the survey it released on Tuesday, the Pew Research Centre polled nearly 32,000 adults from the world’s six populated continents – including those in the US and the four Asian nations of India, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea – between January 8 and April 26.

Respondents were not given a list of countries from which to choose; instead, they were asked to name allies and threats that came to mind.

In Canada, Indonesia, South Africa and five other countries, the US was the most commonly mentioned threat.

By contrast, China was seen as the top threat by a plurality of respondents in just three countries: the US, Australia and Japan.

But respondents in some countries, including Brazil, Canada and Mexico, cited the US as both top threat and top ally.