Globalstar expands wildfire safety tools with Technosylva satellite tech



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2025













Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) has announced further international deployment of its satellite-enabled technologies through an expanding partnership with Technosylva, a specialist in wildfire modeling and risk management. This collaboration continues to equip firefighting agencies with real-time situational tools that enhance safety and response coordination in extreme conditions.





One of the most recent developments involves ongoing implementation with INFOCA, the fire agency for Andalusia, Spain. As one of Europe’s largest emergency response organizations, INFOCA uses Technosylva’s Wildfire Analyst and fiResponse platforms, which are field-enabled by Globalstar’s SPOT satellite devices. These tools provide consistent tracking and communication capabilities in areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks.





SPOT satellite devices offer accurate GPS positioning and emergency signaling. Integrated with fiResponse, they allow firefighters to instantly relay their location, enabling faster response coordination. These capabilities have already been proven effective in regions such as Spain, the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.





INFOCA first deployed SPOT Gen3 units during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. By 2022, the organization had integrated 550 devices into its operations. Similarly, Castilla La Mancha, another Spanish region, has used SPOT technology since 2015.





“Increasing wildfire threats require integrated, intelligent solutions,” said Joaquin Ramirez, Founder and CTO at Technosylva. “Spain understands that fire behavior modeling, advanced communications, and real-world field operations must work in concert to improve firefighter safety and decision-making.”





Mark O’Connell, General Manager for EMEA and APAC at Globalstar, added, “We’re proud to support Technosylva and INFOCA in equipping fire agencies with critical satellite technology to help save lives and protect communities.”





Technosylva’s presence continues to expand across the U.S., including in states like Texas and Georgia, where its predictive modeling tools assist agencies in forecasting wildfire behavior and optimizing resource deployment.





