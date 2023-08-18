GloRilla Blasts ‘Grandad’ Lil Duval Over ‘Marry, F-ck, Kill’ Joke

GloRilla has laid into Lil Duval after he posed an age-old question on social media that has been used as a measuring stick for how much a person rocks with someone.

The sticky scenario began when the Jacksonville, Florida comedian took to Twitter on Thursday (August 17) and asked: “Out of Sukihana, sexxy Redd [Sexyy Red], glorilla……Marry,fuck,kill.”

Once the “Tomorrow 2” rapper caught wind of Lil Duval’s tweet, she fired back with a question of her own which suggests that he may be a bit too old to be asking about the three rappers in general. “Granddad why you worrying about dese young hoes pussy ?????” she asked.

To put their respective ages in context, while Lil Duval is 46, Sukihana is 31, Sexyy Red is 25, and GloRilla is 24.

Meanwhile, Glo celebrated her Kobe year in luxurious fashion in July with a new Maybach which was gifted by her CMG boss Yo Gotti.

Big Glo and Gotti both previously posted footage of the heartwarming surprise on Instagram when she laid eyes on her new car for the first time after turning 24.

“Stop playing,” the 2023 HipHopDX Rising Star said in disbelief. “What, I’m Maybach shawty now. Talk to me nice. Talk to me nice, hoe. I’m Maybach living, bitch.”