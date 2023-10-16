GloRilla is facing a ton of criticism online for a joke she made about habitually getting abortions, which was considered poorly timed by many.

On Saturday (October 14), soon after Sexyy Red revealed what many believe is a baby bump, the Memphis rapper shut down any speculation that came her way as a result.

“Stop asking am I next y’all kno what I do,” she tweeted. “I damn near gotta membership at dat place.”

That place she was referring to, given the timing of her post, is most likely the abortion clinic.

Prior to GloRilla’s comment, Sexyy Red surprised a lot of social media users when she hinted that she may be pregnant with her second child. The 25-year-old St. Louis rapper took to Instagram this past weekend to make the exciting announcement while she was backstage with SZA at a show.

She uploaded a carousel of photos of herself in a Black outfit that showed off what is almost certainly a growing baby bump, especially since she captioned the post: “Team boy or team girl [smiling face with hearts emoji].”

A little before the baby bump photos, however, she posted another batch of shots that showed her in the same black outfit but with a seemingly flatter stomach. This drew skepticism from fans in the comments section about whether she’s actually pregnant given how she was able to change her appearance.

Meanwhile, the “SkeeYee” rapper has recently been in headlines for a host of other reasons. A day before the pregnancy reveal, photos were leaked of her licking and sucking on the toes of an unnamed man. A week prior to that, she caused quite the online stir when her sex tape surfaced online.

The footage appeared on the rapper’s own Instagram Stories. It was deleted soon after, but not before sparking shock and outrage on social media.