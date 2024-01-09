GloRilla fans are excited about her forthcoming music after the Memphis rapper shared a little preview of what she’s working on.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday (January 8), Glo posted a snippet of a new song that finds her in the pocket of the classic Memphis sound, taking inspiration from Juicy J‘s “Yeah hoe!” tagline but instead, changing it to “Yeah Glo!”

“Yeah Glo! Stomp a little pussy hoe in some shell toes/ Yeah Glo! Slapping rap bitches and making bail, hoe/ Yeah Glo! Two-tone Cartier match the nails, hoe/ Yeah Glo! No competition — these bitches stale, hoe!” she raps on the song.

When the snippet was shared on 2Cool2Blog, fans had high praise in the comments section.

“Glo go crazy,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Sound hard, Idk why ppl saying sexyy took her spot, Glo is HARD.”

A third person said: “She finally found her lane,” while even J. Cole‘s manager Ibrahim commented: “This shit sound hard.”

You can listen to the snippet below:

GloRilla has been working steadily on new music and recently revealed she has not one but two new projects on the way.

In an interview with NFL City Life last month, the “Tomorrow 2” rapper revealed that she’s been in the studio heavy.

“I’m always working on some new work,” she said to Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver George Pickens. “I’m working on a project right now. Two different projects. They gon’ be live. One of them is a collab and then the next one like my first debut album.”

GloRilla didn’t say when the projects would be released nor who the collaborative effort would be with, however.

In a more recent update, Glo also revealed she’s “being a simp” in her new music in response to a fan who wrote: “Listening to glorilla non-stop in the car she hate n-ggas as much as i do.”

In adjacent news, GloRilla went at Fabolous last month following his comments on the current state of female rappers, offering a critique of her male counterparts’ music.

Back in July, Fab took to social media to criticize what he thinks has become a one-dimensional approach, claiming that women in Hip Hop have limited range for the most part.

The Brooklyn native wrote on his Instagram Story: “I love hearing female rappers talking some real shit. Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He added: “No disrespect to any female rappers out there, but I think there’s only one style of female rap being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now.”

GloRilla responded to the comments in a GQ cover story published in mid-December, challenging the critique by pointing out the negativity in male rappers’ content as she said: “What men rap about? Killing, fucking, robbing, cars, money.”

“Females rapping about the same shit,” she continued. “But guess what? We’re not killing. We’re not in gangs. We’re not robbing. That’s what men be doing.

“What we doing? We’re sitting pretty, we’re popping our shit, we’re hustling, we’re getting money. We fuck, so we rap about what we do.”