GloRilla certainly put in her share of grunt work before breaking through in the music industry, and she has shared one of her funnier experiences from her less-glamorous days.

HipHopDX’s Jeremy Hecht caught up with the 24-year-old rapper at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, during which she discussed some of the 9–5 jobs she worked before stardom made her life easier.

“I’ve had a lot of jobs,” she began. “I worked at Nike, I worked at Amazon, I worked at Walmart.”

When asked how those gigs would end, she admitted: “I’d usually get fired — me and my friend, Gloss Up, we were singin’ a Beyoncé song and we got fired from Nike.”

The Memphis artist was released for singing “Dance For You” on the job, but things eventually came full circle as she attended three of Bey’s Renaissance World Tour shows this year and got to sing along with the Queen herself.

Last month, GloRilla received a ton of backlash on social media for throwing up gang signs in a photo with Fivio Foreign. She was spotted hanging with the Brooklyn drill rapper in mid-September and posed for a photo with him, throwing up the controversial rakes sign with her hands.

The CMG rapper didn’t understand the significance of what she was doing while Fivio Foreign proudly reps his GDK ties.

“I thought he was telling me to throw up his gang I did not know what it meant until after we took da picture,” she replied on Facebook soon after the post’s negative reception.

Typically, those throwing up the rakes are members of the Black Disciples or Gangster Disciple Killers or just oppose those who are part of the Gangster Disciples.

Under a The Neighborhood Talk repost of Glo’s remarks, Monica Denise wrote: “That’s why I don’t throw up sh*t but the middle finger we all clear on it’s meaning oh and the peace sign on good days.”