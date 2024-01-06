GloRilla seems ready for a pivot, as she has revealed that her tone has switched up on her new material.

On Friday (January 5), a fan tweeted about the Memphis native’s attitude when it comes to writing about men, writing: “listening to glorilla non-stop in the car she hate n-ggas as much as i do.”

Not long after, the 24-year-old quoted the post, and admitted that her new music’s going to be quite different.

“I’m being a simp on my new shit yall,” she wrote.

😂😂😂😂I’m being a simp on my new shit yall https://t.co/0iz41cG6FK — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) January 5, 2024

In adjacent news, GloRilla went at Fabolous just last month after his comments on the current state of female rappers, offering a critique of her male counterparts’ music.

Back in July, Fab took to social media to criticize what he thinks has become a one-dimensional approach, claiming that women in Hip Hop have limited range for the most part.

The Brooklyn native wrote on his Instagram Story,: “I love hearing female rappers talking some real shit. Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He added: “No disrespect to any female rappers out there, but I think there’s only one style of female rap being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now.”

related news Glorilla Reveals She’s Working On Two New Projects Simultaneously December 8, 2023

GloRilla responded to the comments in a GQ cover story published in mid-December, challenging the critique by pointing out the negativity in male rappers’ content as she said: “What men rap about? Killing, fucking, robbing, cars, money.”

“Females rapping about the same shit,” she continued. “But guess what? We’re not killing. We’re not in gangs. We’re not robbing. That’s what men be doing.

“What we doing? We’re sitting pretty, we’re popping our shit, we’re hustling, we’re getting money. We fuck, so we rap about what we do.”