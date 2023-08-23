GloRilla wants her female fans in their 20s to live life to the fullest – and that includes being as toxic as they want to be!

Taking to Twitter in good spirits on Monday (August 21), the 24-year-old had a message for her followers: turn up the toxicity before the 30s hit!

“Hey ladies, how are you?” Glo began in a faux British accent. “I’m in the car with my twin and I just want to let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s! You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s! You never get to be 20 years old, 21, 22, 23, 24, none of that ever again in your life. Be toxic!

She continued: “Because don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go smashing tires and all this crazy shit. You too old for that now. You too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you’re delusional – turn that shit up a notch! Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this shit one time.”

You can view the clip below.

GloRilla turned 24 in July, and celebrated Leo season by paying homage to Lil Kim with a photoshoot that mimics the very pose she did during her superstar run in the 1990s.

The CMG artist took to Instagram and set things on fire as she hit Queen Bee’s iconic bikini-clad squat pose while rocking a shiny silver bathing suit and jacket. She also included two other pictures that showed off her tattooed figure.

“If I didn’t have a deal I’d still be worth some mills [money bag emoji] LEO SEASON APPROACHING………. [lion head emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

While there was spirited banter in the comments section, GloRilla won Lil Kim’s approval as the female rap pioneer left a smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji, along with a fire emoji and heart emoji.

Lil Kim first did the pose in 1996 for her debut album Hard Core. The cover art itself showed her striking a provocative pose on top of a polar bear rug while wearing sexy lingerie.

Since then, many female rappers have followed suit in borrowing inspiration from the Brooklyn native including Nicki Minaj, Coi Leray and DreamDoll.

While the former recreated the infamous squat for her 2008 mixtape Sucka Free, Coi recreated the pose on the cover of her self-tited sophomore album this past May. As for DreamDoll, she wore a revealing one-sleeved jumpsuit and nipple cover at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2022 – similar to the outfit that Lil Kim wore to the 1999 MTV Music Awards.