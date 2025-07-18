Globular cluster M4 is located near the star Antares.

A medium-sized telescope (6-inch) shows many stars in M4.

A long-exposure image reveals almost all of M4’s stars.

The image of M4 is very detailed and immersive.

Fernando Oliveira de Menezes from São Paulo, Brazil

Globular cluster M4 lies just west of Antares (Alpha [α] Scorpii). To a visual observer, a 6-inch scope reveals dozens of stars; this image comprising 2.6 hours resolves nearly the entire cluster, yielding a star field that feels like you could fall into it. Click to see it in full resolution.