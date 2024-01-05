GLYNIS Johns, the iconic actress who first sang Stephen Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns, has died at age 100, her publicist confirmed.

Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, said the Mary Poppins actress, who played Mrs. Winifred Banks in the hit 1964 film, died of natural causes Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, California.

“Today’s a sad day for Hollywood,” Clem said.

“She is the last of the last of old Hollywood.”

Fans are taking to social media to remember the legend for her performance in Mary Poppins as well as her role of Desiree Armfeldt in Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, which saw her sing the iconic song, Send in the Clowns, after the composer wrote it to suit her voice.

“Sondheim wrote Send in the Clowns specifically for her. A true musical theatre ACTOR and a legend. RIP Glynis Johns. The night smiles for you,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

