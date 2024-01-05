GLYNIS Johns, the iconic actress who first sang Stephen Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns, has died at age 100, her publicist confirmed.
Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, said the Mary Poppins actress, who played Mrs. Winifred Banks in the hit 1964 film, died of natural causes Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, California.
“Today’s a sad day for Hollywood,” Clem said.
“She is the last of the last of old Hollywood.”
Fans are taking to social media to remember the legend for her performance in Mary Poppins as well as her role of Desiree Armfeldt in Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, which saw her sing the iconic song, Send in the Clowns, after the composer wrote it to suit her voice.
“Sondheim wrote Send in the Clowns specifically for her. A true musical theatre ACTOR and a legend. RIP Glynis Johns. The night smiles for you,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Inside Glynis Johns’ filmography
Glynis’s career in film really began to take off in the 1940’s starting with ‘Under Your Hat’. The film was a spy film directed by Maurice Elvey and she played a supporting role.
Over the next decade she starred in roughly a film per year.
Her most well-known and loved work was Mary Poppins in 1964, where she played the iconic Mrs Banks.
Mrs Banks shot her to stardom and her career went from strength-to-strength.
This amazing success followed her for decades, until she began to take her final roles in the 1990s. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1999 film ‘Superstar’.
By this period, she had cemented herself as a Disney legend.
Glynis performed on stage, TV, and in movies
Glynis Johns made her Broadway debut in 1952, originating the title role in Gertie.
She went on to appear in several other Main Stem productions throughout her career, including a revival of The Circle in 1989 opposite Rex Harrison.
Johns also appeared in various television shows, including the last season of Batman on ABC and the CBS sitcom Coming of Age.
She even had her own self-titled CBS sitcom in 1963.
Glynis Johns was born to perform
Glynis Johns was born with performing in her veins as her mother was a pianist and her father Mervyn Johns was a Welsh actor.
Mervyn starred in the 1951 film, Scrooge as Bob Cratchit.
Glynis got her first taste of performing when she was just five years old and attended the London Ballet School, per the New York Times.
Tributes pour in for Glynis Johns
Social media is remembering the life and career of Glynis Johns.
Another added: “rest in peace to the wonderful glynis johns, who, among a host of fabulous roles, gave us the iconic performance that was mrs. banks in Mary Poppins.”
A third wrote: “Glynis Johns taught me and many others in my generation (and beyond!) about feminism in MARY POPPINS.”
Glynis Johns dreamed of a different career as a child
Although many stars dream of the spotlight as children, Glynis Johns wanted to be a scientist before pursuing a career in the theater.
In a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Glynis revealed: “I would’ve loved to go on and on and on at the university. But you can’t do everything in life.”
“And I didn’t have any choice at the time,” she explained, adding that World War II began when she was 16 years old.
Glynis Johns’ early career
Johns began her career in England, appearing in her first film at age 13 and taking on the title role in a stage production of Peter Pan at age 19.
In 1944, Johns appeared alongside her father in the film The Halfway House.
The duo went on to appear in two other films together: The Magic Box in 1951 and then her Oscar-nominated turn in The Sundowners.
Early on in her film career, Johns appeared in three films as a flirtatious mermaid: 1948’s Miranda, 1949’s Helter Skelter, and 1954’s Mad About Men.
Send in the Clowns was written for Johns
In addition to her film work, Glynis Johns won the 1973 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Desiree Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.
Sondheim wrote the character’s signature song, Send in the Clowns, just for Johns.
In a 2005 interview, Sondheim revealed more about the process of writing the song specifically for Johns’ “silvery voice.”
“I wrote it for her voice, because she couldn’t sustain notes. Wasn’t that kind of singing voice,” the composer explained to the Academy of Achievement.
“I wouldn’t have written a song so quickly if I hadn’t known the actress.”
Stars actress Glynis Johns acted alongside many icons
Below are some of the A-list movie stars that Glynis Johns acted beside.
-
Inside Glynis Johns’ love life, part three
The duo divorced just two years later after Henderson claimed she had an affair.
Johns’s fourth and final husband was the writer and United States Air Force captain Elliott Arnold.
They married in 1964 in Los Angeles and divorced in 1973.
Asked about a fifth marriage in a 1973 interview with Robert Berkvist, Johns said: “I’d tread very softly in that area. Very softly.
“I certainly wouldn’t rush into anything again, and I’d have to have an awful lot in common with anyone I’d consider marrying next time.”
Inside Glynis Johns’ love life, part two
Johns then started dating Antony Darnborough after the pair worked on the 1951 anthology film Encore together.
Darnborough proposed to her at the Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, however the wedding was called off.
She then married David Foster, a Royal Navy officer and businessman, in 1952 in Manhattan, New York.
They divorced in 1956.
Her third husband, Cecil Henderson, was a businessman whom she married in 1960.
Inside Glynis Johns’ love life
She was married four times and had one son, the late actor Gareth Forwood.
The Tony Award-winner outlived all of her ex-husbands, as well as her only child.
She met her first husband Anthony Forwood while rehearsing for Quiet Wedding (1941), where she played the bridesmaid Miranda Bute.
The couple married in 1942 and had their only child, Gareth, in 1945, but divorced three years later due to “adultery.”
Glynis Johns pictured
Iconic actress Glynis Johns who played in Mary Poppins has died at the age of 100.
‘I’ve looked good at every age’
Glynis Johns spoke to KABC-TV, a local ABC affiliate, on her 100th birthday in October.
When asked what it was like to hit triple digits, she replied: “It doesn’t make any difference to me. I’ve looked good at every age.
Glynis Johns made her mark on Broadway
In addition to her film appearances, Glynis Johns made her mark on the Broadway stage.
She starred in the 1952 play, Gertie and appeared in Major Barbara and The Circle.
Movie debut at 13
Glynis Johns made her movie debut at the age of 13 in South Riding.
She starred in Peter Pan at 19 years old and worked with her father on the films, The Halfway House, The Magic Box, and The Sundowners.
Glynis Johns was born in South Africa
Glynis Johns was born on October 5, 1923, in Pretoria, South Africa.
Performing was in her blood as her mother, Alys Steele was a concert pianist and her father was an actor.
Glynis spent her upbringing competing in dance competitions around England. She started teaching ballet at the young age of 10.
Recruited by Walt Disney
Walt Disney himself recruited Glynis Johns to appear in Mary Poppins in the 1964 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
She performed the song, Sister Suffragette as Winifred Banks.
Glynis Johns’ accolades
Glynis Johns earned an Oscar nomination for her role in The Sundowners in 1960.
She won a Tony Award for her performance in A Little Night Music. Glynis performed Stephen Sondheim’s song, Send in the Clowns in the original production.
‘Sad day in Hollywood’
Mitch Clem, Glynis Johns’ manager, said that the actress’ death marks a sad day for showbiz.
Glynis Johns’ notable roles
Glynis Johns appeared in numerous notable films, including:
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Miranda (1948)
- The Court Jester (1995)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- No Highway in the Sky (1951)
- The Sundowners (1960)
Died of natural causes
Glynis Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, said the actress died of natural causes Thursday.
She was living at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, California, at the time of her death.
Glynis Johns dead
