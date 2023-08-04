GM has now confirmed the official starting price of the Cadillac Celestiq: $340,000 before any option.

When GM first announced the Celestiq, we anticipated that it would be expensive, considering that GM said it would be hand-building it, but we didn’t know that it would be actually aiming for the Rolls Royce market.

The automaker had previously only mentioned that Cadillac’s next electric car would start “north of $300,000.”

Now GM has confirmed that the Cadillac Celestiq will start at $340,000. That’s before options, and there will be plenty of those as the vehicle is fully customizable. Cadillac CELESTIQ front 3/4 view with the sky and mountains in the background. Cadillac CELESTIQ rear driver’s side 7/8 view with a woman walking toward the vehicle. Close-up of the Cadillac CELESTIQ front driver’s side while charging. Cadillac CELESTIQ hand-built plaque located on the driver’s side door sill.

In terms of the powertrain specs, not much has been made official just yet about the Celestiq.

The company has signaled that the electric vehicle will have about 300 miles of range, 600 horsepower, and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3.8 seconds. Cadillac CELESTIQ interior view of a woman driving and the passenger seat. Interior view of Cadillac CELESTIQ showing the front 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen. Interior view of the Cadillac CELESTIQ trunk looking forward to the front and rear seats and consoles. Focused view of the interior leather stitching on the Cadillac CELESTIQ seats. Cadillac CELESTIQ multi-function controller and screen.

So far, GM has focused more on announcing design features and new technology that will first come to the Cadillac lineup through the Celestiq, like Ultra Cruise:

CELESTIQ is the first Cadillac to feature Ultra Cruise™* advanced hands-free driver assistance with a first-of-its-kind sensor suite for 360-degree views. Innovations continue throughout—and overhead. A Smart Glass roof with fixed glass can be customized to suit each passenger’s distinct preference.

The electric vehicle is expected to become available at the end of the year. For now, Cadillac is building a waiting list.