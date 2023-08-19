General Motors plans to eliminate about 200 engineering positions, though the employees in those roles will be able to move to other jobs.

In a statement, a GM spokesperson said the automaker “is taking steps to rebalance our engineering resources to better align with our growth strategy. This will require a small number of engineers to move to other parts of the organization over the next several months. We will work with those who are affected and provide them with an opportunity to apply for open positions.”

CEO Mary Barra said on GM’s second-quarter earnings call in July that the company is launching a strategy called “Winning with Simplicity,” which is expected to lower design and engineering costs and reduce complexity in vehicle orders and manufacturing. GM is aiming to cut trim levels in half, which “results in fewer part numbers to simplify marketing, engineering, manufacturing, while maintaining the best features customers want,” Barra said.