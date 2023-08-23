General Motors is eliminating more than 900 salaried jobs by closing an information technology facility in Arizona this fall.

The IT Innovation Center in Chandler, which opened in 2014, will shut down in October, company spokesperson Kevin Kelly said Wednesday. It’s one of four such operations the automaker operates around the country.

Most of the roughly 940 workers at the center are on GM’s corporate IT support team. Some employees will continue to work in Arizona on software-defined vehicle technology, Kelly told Automotive News. Employees whose positions are terminated can apply for open positions until the end of October, he said.