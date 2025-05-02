General Motors says it is reducing shifts at the Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario “in light of forecasted demand and the evolving trade environment.”

GM said it will transition to a two-shift operation as it re-orients the plant to build more trucks in Canada for Canadian customers.

“These changes will help support a sustainable manufacturing footprint,” GM said.

The union representing GM workers, Unifor, said the transition will happen in the fall — reducing the workforce from its current three-shift to two-shift.

The announcement was made on Friday amid a trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump that slapped a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian-built vehicles in March, affecting the auto industry.

“GM’s move is premature and disrespectful — jumping the gun before Prime Minister Carney and President Trump even begin their talks on a new economic deal,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne.

Payne said cutting the third shift is “a reckless decision” that deals a direct blow to workers.

“GM needs to reverse this short-sighted move before more damage is done,” Payne added.

Unifor said the Oshawa Plant assembles light and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks for the North American market. The vehicles are also assembled at factories in the United States and Mexico.

The union also highlighted in 2024, GM produced 151,000 vehicles in Canada but sold nearly 300,000. The additional vehicles were mostly imported from factories in the United States.

GM said it will work with partners to support employees through the transition.

The auto company has been building vehicles in Canada since 1918 and said it plans to keep building in the country “for another 100-plus years.”

However, Unifor said despite high sales and market share in the country, the workforce reduction “will result in the permanent layoff of nearly 30% of its Canadian hourly workforce.”