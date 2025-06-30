Google just gave you a big choice if you use Gmail, which has 2 billion users. AI-powered features promise to make email easier and smarter, but they also come with real privacy costs. And it might not be easy to go back once you sign up.

Experts say that the risk of data exposure is higher. Before opting in, users must know what it means and change their settings.

Why is Google pushing Gmail users toward AI upgrades now?

Google’s new Gmail updates add powerful AI features, but they also raise serious privacy issues. Google’s Gemini integration processes email data off-device, even though users are told to use passkeys for security.

There is a new warning that does affect you and your account, even though these only affect a small percentage of users. If you choose incorrectly, Google’s upgrades could have major repercussions, as per a report by Forbes.

Every recent headline Attacks on Gmail take advantage of Google’s legitimate infrastructure to either get around password and two-factor authentication (2fA) security or impersonate Google staff to fool users into giving attackers access to their own accounts.In place of passwords and two-factor authentication, Google advises all users to update their accounts and add passkeys. Other upgrades are available, though, such as AI, which is thought to be the most intrusive platform in terms of privacy; Meta AI (Meta) is the worst, followed by Gemini (Google) and Copilot (Microsoft). This includes off-device AI, which processes data in a different location.This has significant ramifications for the quicker integration of Gmail and Gemini. The warning is the same whether AI-powered smart replies or AI-powered relevancy searching are used. It is Google’s servers, not your device, that process this AI data, as per a report by Forbes.

How does Gemini AI affect your inbox privacy?

These Gmail AI enhancements have obvious privacy implications and are take it or leave it offers. You have no control over how your data is accessed or processed. You can manage AI settings in your account, like what is saved and used for training, but offline processing is how it all works.

Can you control how much Gmail’s AI sees and stores?

This is different from WhatsApp’s own AI upgrades, which promise user data is not processed outside their own security enclave and is never visible to anyone else.

Regarding Gmail’s own AI enhancements, the same guarantees cannot be given.

Since Google cannot see those emails to process them, Gmail’s AI upgrades do not function with Gmail’s quasi end-to-end encryption.

Although Meta does not own an operating system or the platforms that power billions of lives, it performs worse than Google in this new report. Since AI is integrated into the platforms we rely on with all of our most private and sensitive information, the obstacles are greater for Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

Google users have been warned about a number of privacy and security issues, including granting AI access to entire inboxes and even Drive.

According to Incogni, “the potential for unauthorized data sharing, misuse, and personal data exposure has increased faster than privacy watchdogs or assessments can keep up with as these sophisticated models become increasingly integrated into daily workflows.”

FAQs

Is using Gmail’s new AI features safe for my personal information?

While AI features can be useful, they process your emails off-device, which raises privacy concerns. Before proceeding, you should review and manage your data-sharing settings.

Can I say no to Gmail’s AI updates?

Yes, you can opt out. However, some AI-based functions may not work unless you grant specific permissions. Always check your privacy settings before enabling anything new.

