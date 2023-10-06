Now in its 21st day, the United Auto Workers’ strike on General Motors, Ford and Stellantis has proven to be a bitter, protracted affair. But electric vehicles have been looming large over all of it — namely, the fact that most EV battery plants in the U.S. are not unionized, and future EVs may require far less in the way of parts, labor and jobs than conventional cars currently do.

But on Friday afternoon, UAW President Shawn Fain announced what he called a “major breakthrough” with GM specifically: its battery manufacturing will be placed under the UAW’s Master Agreement, meaning future battery jobs will be union ones.

“Moments before this broadcast, we have had a major breakthrough that has not only dramatically changed negotiations, but it’s going to change the future of our union and the future of our industry,” Fain said on his weekly livestream broadcast while wearing an “Eat The Rich” t-shirt.

“We were about to shut down GM’s largest moneymaker in Arlington, Texas,” he said, referring to the UAW’s practice of expanding its strikes each Friday as negotiations stalled. “Just that threat has provided a transformative win.”

The agreement is indeed a significant one. To date, most battery plants serving Ford, GM and Stellantis are not unionized — often because they’re joint ventures with other companies like SK On or LG. But that has meant those workers were paid significantly lower hourly wages than their unionized counterparts. And while battery plant unionization was not an initial part of the UAW’s demands, the idea that the battery-driven future of the American auto industry would mean lower wages than what workers currently make became a significant sticking point for members. (Last year, independently of this, one GM battery plant in Ohio also voted to unionize with the UAW.)

“What this will mean for our membership cannot be understated,” Fain said, saying GM intended to replace engine and transmission manufacturing jobs with “low-wage battery jobs.”

GM’s decision also averted a strike on Texas’ Arlington Assembly Plant, makers of the lucrative Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. Likely, that outcome was the last thing GM wanted, as a work stoppage at that plant would’ve significantly cut into its profits.

This is a breaking news post. It will be updated.