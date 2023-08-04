Cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase this week.

Trader Joe, GMX, and Casper Network were among the top movers on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies reacted mildly to the latest US jobs numbers published on Friday. Bitcoin is still loitering at the $20,000 level while the volume traded in exchanges has dropped. This article will look at some of the top cryptocurrencies that made some strong moves on Friday, including GMX, Trader Joe, and Casper.

Trader Joe price prediction

Trader Joe is a leading decentralized exchange that was started operations in Avalanche , one of the top chains in the world. The token rose slightly on Friday after the network launched on Ethereum, the biggest player in the industry. This means that the platform is also in Arbitrum and BNB Chain.

Trader Joe’s JOE token has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few weeks. In this period, it has dropped by more than 29% from the highest point in June. The token has remained below the 25-period and 50-period moving averages (MA). It has formed a falling wedge pattern, which is usually a bullish sign.

JOE price will likely remain in this range during the weekend since the integration of Ethereum will not have an impact on the network. As such, it will remain between the support and resistance levels at $0.30 and $0.32.

GMX price prediction

GMX is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides perpetual futures products. It is the biggest DEX in Arbitrum, the biggest layer-2 network in the world. The GMX token rose after the developers launched its V2 on Thursday. This new version will introduce more coins like Dogecoin at lower fees.

GMX token has made a strong bullish comeback in the past few days. This recovery started after the token settled at $49.03, the lowest level since June 19th. It has moved above the 25-day moving average.

At the same time, it has formed an inverted cup and handle pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, the token will likely resume the bearish trend and retest the support at $49.03.

How to buy GMX token

Casper price prediction

Casper price has made a strong comeback in the past few days. On the four-hour chart, the pair has risen in the past four straight hours. It has moved above the important resistance level at $0.040, the highest level on July 28th. It then moved to the key resistance point at June 22nd.

Casper token has jumped above the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. The outlook for Casper’s CSPR is bullish, with the next level to watch being at $0.043. This view will be confirmed if the token jumps above the key resistance at $0.041

How to buy Casper