Abstract

Two new species of the gnaphosid spider genus Berinda Roewer 1928 are described from Turkey: B. anlasi sp. nov. (♂; Gerger District, Adıyaman Province) and B. orgeli sp. nov. (♂♀; Hassa District, Hatay Province). Additionally, the first description of the female and a redescription of the male of B. cooki Logunov, 2012 are provided, along with the first record of B. infumata (O. Pickard-Cambridge, 1872) from Turkey. Images of the habitus and copulatory organs of these species are also included.

Danişman, T., Yağmur, E. A., Coşar, I. and Kaya, R. S. (2025) “Notes on Berinda Roewer, 1928 (Araneae: Gnaphosidae), with description of two new species from Turkey”, Zootaxa. Auckland, New Zealand, 5653(3), pp. 364–378. doi: 10.11646/zootaxa.5653.3.4.