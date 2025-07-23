GO Transit has announced key adjustments to train departure times and added new trains to better serve concertgoers attending the Blackpink shows on July 22 and 23 at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium. These changes come after earlier feedback from fans at previous concerts who had to leave early to catch the last northbound trains.

The last northbound GO train from Downsview Park GO Station to Allandale Waterfront will now depart at 11:22 p.m., nine minutes later than before (previously 11:13 p.m.).

To further accommodate the large crowds leaving the stadium after the concerts, GO Transit is adding three new southbound trains to Union Station departing Downsview Park at 11:45 p.m., 11:55 p.m., and 12:05 a.m.

Additionally, a late Lakeshore West train from Union Station to Burlington GO Station leaves at 12:35 a.m..

Alongside GO Transit’s enhancements, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is offering free rides home from Downsview Park, Sheppard West, and Wilson subway stations on concert nights. Concert ticket holders can show their tickets to TTC staff at these stations to access fare-free travel late at night.

Live Events

The Rogers Stadium venue, located in North York on the former Downsview Airport lands, is approximately a 10-minute walk from Downsview Park GO Station and nearby TTC subway stops.

With a capacity of 50,000, it has hosted multiple major concerts this summer, pushing transit operators to continuously optimize their service schedules.

TTC will also run extra subway service on Lines 1 and 2 during the concerts, although subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 12:30 a.m. due to planned track work.

Transit officials urge concertgoers to check schedules in advance, allow extra travel time, and prepare for increased crowds. The modifications to train times and the offer of free rides home aim to provide a safer, more convenient travel experience for tens of thousands of Blackpink fans attending these highly popular shows.