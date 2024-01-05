The road has been closed this week after Storm Gerrit and Storm Henk overloaded the drainage system and left it impassable – even leaving a 4×4 stranded.

Water is still covering the road and the road looks to be closed for a while.

One resident on the street we spoke to named Paul said the closure had been “a real pain” and called on Shropshire Council to get the drainage fixed.

READ MORE: Oswestry flood nightmare as homeowners put out sandbags

“I usually drive through here and it is just a real pain,” said Paul. “It’s been extra mileage on the A5 of course and then coming through the back way it has been very inconvenient for me.

“It would be good if they got the drainage sorted out so it didn’t keep occurring. I don’t know how long this has been an issue overall, I haven’t been here that long but certainly as long as I have been here, which is a couple of years.

“It has regularly been a problem. It’s adding a good 10 15 minutes when this happens. A bit more during rush hour.”

A number of drivers have been ignoring the road closed sign and barriers and risking travelling through the water – something that residents do not advise.

“I have got a four wheel drive I don’t mind going through a bit of water,” added Paul “But people with totally inappropriate cars are attempting it.

“Although saying that I was quite surprised to see the 4×4 stuck. However normally it is people with very small cars who don’t know how to drive through water.

“If you are in a normal car just avoid it because they have really low air intakes and it just kills them. It’s thousands of pounds worth of damage- it’s just not worth it for five minutes. If you don’t have a larger car don’t risk it.”