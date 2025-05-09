New Title, Release Date and Production



Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have revealed the next installment in the Monsterverse series. The new film is titled Godzilla X Kong: Supernova. It will follow the events of the previous movie, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. The production has officially started, and a release date has been confirmed.

The new movie in the Monsterverse franchise is named Godzilla X Kong: Supernova. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures shared the news on Friday. The film is now in production. It will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027. This project continues the storyline of massive creatures called Titans.

A short teaser video has been released. The video shows the inside of a Monarch office. Monarch is the organization in the series that tracks Titans. In the video, a computer screen provides a phone number fans can call. The number is (240) MON-ARCH, or 240-666-2724.

When fans call, they hear a message from Monarch. The message says, “Thank you for calling the Monarch Community Support Hotline, your global resource for Titan response and relief. Your help reporting Titan sightings plays a critical role in keeping our world safe.”

Supernova will be the sixth film in the Monsterverse. It follows the 2024 film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Actor Dan Stevens will return as Trapper. The film will also introduce new actors. These include Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill.



The teaser shows a call from Sedona, Arizona. Fans may remember that Sedona was the location where the monster Scylla appeared in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” In that film, King Ghidorah called Titans from around the world to fight Godzilla.

Other elements in the teaser include a Godzilla bobblehead and a mug with the phrase “Keep Kong and Carry On.” These items appear on a desk in the video and may be hints or references for fans.

When will Godzilla X Kong: Supernova be released?

The film will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027, as confirmed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

Who are the new cast members joining Supernova?

The new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill.

