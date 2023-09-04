Toho’s king of the monsters is back in Godzilla Minus One, and in a new trailer, the titanic force of nuclear nature is ready to leave its destructive mark on post-war Japan. This is the first Japanese domestic Godzilla film release since 2016’s acclaimed Shin Godzilla, which reimagined the Kaiju as an apocalyptic threat, and is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

Like the first teaser trailer, this new look at Godzilla Minus One ahead of its November release doesn’t feature much footage of Godzilla, but when he does appear, he’s essentially an extinction-level event that has the potential to destroy Japan. As the film title and trailer suggest, Japan has already been pushed to the brink of destruction by the impact of World War II and the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but Godzilla’s arrival makes things much, much worse.

Godzilla Minus One will be released on November 3 in Japan, 69 years to the day after the first film, Gojira, debuted in 1954. In the US, the film will stomp into theaters on December 1. Toho’s Godzilla isn’t connected to the recent Monsterverse films from Legendary, but fans of that incarnation have plenty to look forward to.

Godzilla and his sparring partner, King Kong, are teaming up to take on a new threat in Godzilla X Kong, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a globetrotting adventure centered around the mysterious organization that keeps tabs on the titans. It’ll be coming to Apple TV in 2024 and stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, and Ren Watabe.