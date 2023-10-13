The cinematic universe model on both film and TV hasn’t always been an easy one for folks like Marvel or DC. The bigger their universes get, the more unwieldy they can be to manage — both for the people behind the camera and for audiences looking to keep track of everything going on in all of these different films and series. So we will see how the “MonsterVerse” — i.e. Legendary’s combined universe featuring both Godzilla and King Kong — fares in its first live-action TV series, which is due to premiere on streaming in just about a month.

The show is called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a reference to the secretive government organization in the, ahem, MonsterVerse that polices and monitors giant creatures like Godzilla and Kong. The human stars of the series are pretty big too , including Kurt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Wyatt Russell, Anders Holm, and John Goodman, reprising the role he previously played in Kong: Skull Island.

The series certainly looks on par — at least in terms of monster action — with the movies. Check out the trailer below:

READ MORE: The Best F-Bombs in PG-13 Movies

Here’s the official synopsis for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17. The show consists of 10 episodes.