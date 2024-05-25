Godzilla X Kong MonsterVerse Collection

Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been one of the most consistently entertaining film franchises for a decade now, and now you can grab a preorder for the entire saga on Blu-ray. Releasing Godzilla X Kong MonsterVerse 5-Film Collector’s Edition is available to preorder for $100 (down from $110) at Amazon and Walmart.

This is a 4K UHD release of all five movies, and it comes packaged inside of a special-edition slipcase that features Godzilla, Kong, and several other titans locked in battle. You’ll also get digital copies of each of the five films.

2014’s Godzilla got the ball rolling with the first good American movie featuring the kaiju behemoth–sorry, Godzilla 1998–and the story continued in Godzilla: King of the Monsters when the Big G established himself as the planet’s apex predator. Meanwhile, Kong: Skull Island brought the ape wonder of the world back to the big screen after a lengthy absence, making the return of Kong a slick Vietnam War-era experience with outstanding cinematography.

Eventually, the two titans would clash in Godzilla vs. Kong, a movie that did not disappoint with its premise and had a few surprises up its sleeve as well. Finally, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire released last month and has so far been a big hit at the box office. While Kong and Godzilla are still best of frenemies, new threats to the planet force them to work together as they set aside their grudge for the greater good. Also, Godzilla suplexes Kong into one of the Giza pyramids and that alone is worth the price of admission.

If you’d prefer the latest MonsterVerse film on its own, you can preorder it right now at Amazon and at Walmart. The Walmart version comes in an exclusive–and stylish–steelbook edition. To help complete your kaiju shrine, you can also check out more Godzilla and Kong merchandise, like Funko Pops, comic book crossovers, and the excellent Bandai Spirits figures.

Best Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Blu-ray preorders

More Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire products