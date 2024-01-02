Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard wants to show his passion for Kaiju movies with homages to previous ears of the Toho Godzilla films.

Godzilla x Kong Looking to the Classics for Inspiration

Wingard, who also directed Godzilla Vs. Kong is a massive fan of classic Toho Godzilla movies, and wants to take the opportunity Godzilla x Kong presents him with to pay tribute to the classics.

“One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films,” Wingard told Total Film magazine. “I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas, and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters. In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!

Godzilla x Kong certainly seems to be evoking a certain tone, and it could well be a good fit for Wingard’s reunion with Dan Stevens, who starred in the director’s cult classic action movie The Guest.

According to the official synopsis, “The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crashes into theaters on April 12, 2024.