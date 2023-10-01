Sandra, now 61, first appeared on the popular Channel 4 show when it first premiered back in 2013 and left four years later.

The Gogglebox star took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a tribute to her late sister, Jennifer Richards.

Captioning the post, “My Sister Jennifer Richards”, Sandra shared a photo of her sister as well as information on a memorial event to mark her life.

MY SISTER JENNIFER RICHARDS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bCgQpaMHJK — SANDRAGOGGLEBOX 👁 (@Sandragogglebox) September 28, 2023

Gogglebox star shares heartbreaking news of sister’s death



Sandra also shared photos of the pair together, writing: “My sister Jennifer Richards has passed away… I LOVE YOU JEN”.

Fans and followers of the Gogglebox star were quick to share their tributes as one fan wrote: “So sorry to hear this Sandra, hope it was peaceful. God Bless you and your family.”

Whilst another said: “Sorry for your loss, may god give you strength and comfort at this sad time.”

My sister Jennifer has passed away 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💋 pic.twitter.com/q1pdUJfbnP — SANDRAGOGGLEBOX 👁 (@Sandragogglebox) September 25, 2023

During Sandra’s time on Gogglebox, she appeared alongside close friend Sandi Bogle, who left a year earlier than Sandra in 2016.

Sandra remained on the Gogglebox show with her daughter Chanchez until 2017 when Sandi became a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.