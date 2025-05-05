Going deep | Astronomy Magazine

Emanuele La Barbera, taken from Piano Battaglia, Sicily, Italy

This deep view of Bode’s Galaxy (M81; center), the Cigar Galaxy (M82; lower left), and NGC 3077 (lower right) is the result of more than 59 hours of HαLRGB exposure split across a a 3.3-inch refractor and 5-inch reflector. The wispy clouds this image reveals are a combination of galactic cirrus — tendrils of dust within our Milky Way — and neutral hydrogen clouds that belong to this trio of galaxies.