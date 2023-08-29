Gold prices traded marginally higher on Tuesday as traders set their sights on U.S. inflation and labor-market data due later this week.

Price action

Gold futures for December delivery

GC00,

-0.13% GCZ23,

-0.13%

gained 40 cents, or less than 0.1%, to $1,947 per ounce on Comex.

GC00, Silver futures for September delivery

SI00,

+0.05% SIU23,

+0.05%

were marginally higher at $24.26 per ounce.

SI00, October platinum

PL00,

+0.83% PLV23,

+0.83%

gained $9.50, or 1%, to $981 per ounce, while Palladium for December delivery

PA00,

-2.29% PAZ23,

-1.70%

fell by $5.40, or 0.4%, to $1,256.50 per ounce.

PL00, Copper for December delivery

HG00,

+0.30% HGZ23,

+0.30%

gained 1 cent, or 0.4%, to $3.81 per pound.

Market drivers

Gold prices have benefited over the past week as Treasury yields have retreated from their highest levels in more than 15 years. The 10-year note yield

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

touched its highest level since 2007 last week, according to FactSet data, when it traded just shy of 4.37%. It was trading at 4.220% early Tuesday.