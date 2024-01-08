Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid
Matt Damon – Air
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
What Was I Made For? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear – WINNER
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma Stone – The Curse
Helen Mirren – 1923
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear -WINNER
Elle Fanning – The Great
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong – Beef – WINNER
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – WINNER
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer