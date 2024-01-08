Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid

Matt Damon – Air

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz

What Was I Made For? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma Stone – The Curse

Helen Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession – WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear -WINNER

Elle Fanning – The Great

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong – Beef – WINNER

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – WINNER

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer