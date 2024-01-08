THE 2024 Golden Globes made history this year – and it comes after the ceremony’s host told a jaw-dropping joke that didn’t land.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s ceremony in a green, metallic dress as she was nominated, and lost, for the new category recognizing cinematic and box office achievement for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
She came to the event without her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, but that didn’t stop the host from joking about her recent appearances at football games.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the comedian joked during the ceremony – and when the camera flashed to the singer, she remained stone-faced and took a sip of her drink.
“If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased,” Piers Morgan noted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Omg, Taylor Swift’s death stare before sipping champagne at the #GoldenGlobes perfectly embodies Jo Koy’s cringey hosting job,” another viewer slammed the host.
Later in the ceremony, Ali Wong made history with her Best Actress win for her role in Beef by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to take home the award in that category.
-
-
Barbie won in new category
After Barbie won the Golden Globe award recognizing cinematic and box office achievement, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie gave a speech together to accept the award.
“Thank you to Noah Baumbach for showing his inner Barbie girl,” Gerwig said.
“Thank you to Ryan Gosling for going full beach,” Robbie added.
“And America Ferrera for showing her soul,” Gerwig concluded.
-
Best TV Actress win
Succession actress Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a TV Drama.
She beat out the following actors for the award:
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Emma Stone – The Curse
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kiss
In a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it moment, the cameras caught Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sharing a tender kiss at tonight’s awards before quickly changing the view – despite several break-up rumors.
Timothee was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for Wonka at the Hollywood award show, but lost to Paul Giamatti.
-
Oppenheimer wins
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has won Best Motion Picture – Drama.
The film beat out Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Zone of Interest, and Maestro.
-
Best Actress goes to…
LILY GLADSTONE has won the award for Best Actress for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.
The actress spoke Blackfoot while accepting the award – which is her first Golden Globe nomination and first win.
-
Poor Things wins big
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things has won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
As the cast got up to accept the award, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo kissed on the mouth.
Lanthimos gave a shoutout to Bruce Springsteen on stage and called him his “hero.”
-
Paul Giamatti takes it
Paul Giamatti has won Best Actor for his performance in The Holdovers.
This is his sixth nomination and third win.
On stage, the actor recognizes his son and dedicates the award to teachers.
-
Succession sweep continues
Succession has won the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama.
The series beat out 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Morning Show, and The Last of Us.
-
Suits reunion on stage
Patrick Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres reunited on stage to present Best TV Drama.
The four actors starred in Suits – which also starred Meghan Markle.
-
Best Actress is…
SARAH SNOOK has won Best Actress for her performance as Siobhan Roy in Succession.
“I was kind of hoping I didn’t have to get up,” Sarah joked while accepting the award.
This is Sarah’s second nomination and second win.
-
The Bear wins
The Bear has won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
This comes after Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both won for their performances in the show.
-
Beef wins
Beef has won Best Limited Series.
The series beat out All The Light We Cannot See, Daisy Jones and The Six, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, and Lessons in Chemistry.
-
Pedro Pascal explains his injury
Pedro Pascal’s arm is in a sling at tonight’s ceremony – and he explained why on the red carpet.
“I fell,” the actor said.
“Be careful…It can happen to anybody.”
-
New category awarded
The new Golden Globe award recognizing cinematic and box office achievement goes to…
BARBIE!
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are accepting the award.
-
Billie Eilish is two for two
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Golden Globe for What Was I Made For? for Barbie.
Billie said that writing this song “saved her” from a dark place after seeing the movie for the first time a year ago.
Barbie director Greta Gerwig was shown crying as Billie and Finneas got up to accept the award.
This is Billie’s second nomination and second win.
-
Jared Leto’s lookalike spotted
As composer Ludwig Göransson accepted the award for Best Original Score, viewers took to social media to compare his looks to actor Jared Leto.
-
Best Score goes to…
Ludwig Göransson has won Best Original Score for his work on Oppenheimer.
“Working with Christopher Nolan has been an incredible experience and I think the way that you use music in your films and your storytelling has inspired a lot of people,” the composer said.
-
Cillian wears makeup on stage
Cillian Murphy accepts the award with lipstick on his nose, despite his wife’s attempts to wipe it off before he walked on stage.
“I’m just gonna leave it,” the actor said during his acceptance speech.
-
Best Actor goes to…
CILLIAN MURPHY has won Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in Oppenheimer.
This is the actor’s first Golden Globe.
-
Emma Stone wins
Emma Stone has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.
She beat out Margot Robbie, Alma Pöysti, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman for the award.
-
Michelle Yeoh is ‘chill’ this year
After yelling at the producers last year for playing the music over her speech, Michelle Yeoh promises that she’s “chill” this year.
Michelle and Naomi Watts are presenting the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.
-
Best Director goes to…
Christopher Nolan has won Best Director for Oppenheimer.
This is the director’s sixth nomination and first win.
-
Kieran Culkin wins Best Actor
Kieran Culkin went up against his Succession co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for tonight’s Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama.
Brian and Jeremy are both absent tonight, but Kieran hugged Sarah Snook, his on-screen sister, on his way up.
“Suck it Pedro,” Kieran joked about beating The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal while accepting the award.
-
Ayo Edebiri wins her first Golden Globe
Ayo has won Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her performance in The Bear.
This is her first Golden Globe award!