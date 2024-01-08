THE 2024 Golden Globes made history this year – and it comes after the ceremony’s host told a jaw-dropping joke that didn’t land.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s ceremony in a green, metallic dress as she was nominated, and lost, for the new category recognizing cinematic and box office achievement for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

She came to the event without her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, but that didn’t stop the host from joking about her recent appearances at football games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the comedian joked during the ceremony – and when the camera flashed to the singer, she remained stone-faced and took a sip of her drink.

“If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased,” Piers Morgan noted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Omg, Taylor Swift’s death stare before sipping champagne at the #GoldenGlobes perfectly embodies Jo Koy’s cringey hosting job,” another viewer slammed the host.

Later in the ceremony, Ali Wong made history with her Best Actress win for her role in Beef by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to take home the award in that category.

