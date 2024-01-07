The Golden Globes returns to NBC tonight after years of controversy and scandals, starting ahead of the 2022 ceremony when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the awards, was accused of lacking diversity.

A damning Times investigation of the organisation found that of the 87 people in the voting body, there were no black members and only a handful worked for notable foreign publications.

The revelation came after the 2021 nominees were announced with countless fans and A-list stars alike voicing their disdain that many black-led projects were seemingly overlooked.

Following the backlash, the HFPA voted to approve major changes within the organization but this didn’t shift public opinion much as a number of celebrities spoke out against the awards.

Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes he had received over his career and Scarlett Johanson accused some HFPA members of behaviour that “bordered on sexual harassment” according to a statement obtained by Deadline at the time.

