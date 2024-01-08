





Golden Globes host Jo Koy had a tough time winning over the crowd at the annual awards show on Jan. 7. The comedian’s opening monologue wasn’t exactly received warmly by the celebrities in the audience, including Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift is coming off a marquee year between the success of her Eras Tour and accompanying concert film and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, which has catapulted her into the sports world on top of the music world. Swift is often present at Chiefs games, and when she’s in attendance, cameras often show the “Anti-Hero” singer cheering for Kelce from the stands.

Koy decided to poke fun at this phenomenon during his opening monologue. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said.

The quip received a mixed response from attendees, while Swift herself was less than amused as she pursed her lips and quietly took a sip of her drink.

“Sorry about that.” Jo Koy bombs as host of the Golden Globes. Taylor Swift’s reaction to his joke about her says it all. pic.twitter.com/VAAiNdRkoT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 8, 2024

The joke bombing was just one of many fails during Koy’s ill-received opening monologue. To be fair, awards show hosts are often given months to prepare for the job, while Koy—who has never hosted an awards show—was hired just a few days before the big event.

After the Internet came to Swift’s defense, Koy brushed off the criticism of his joke and defended it as a simple lighthearted observation. “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” Koy told Entertainment Tonight of the joke. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Koy ended the evening by telling viewers “Mahal kita,” or “I love you” in Tagalog. While that spirit might have characterized his joke and delivery, Swift certainly didn’t feel it. It’s safe to say Koy probably won’t be invited as a special guest to any future Eras Tour dates.





