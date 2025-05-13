Adam Henrique had a pair of goals and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round, best-of-seven NHL playoff series.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Skinner was once again in net for Edmonton after replacing backup Calvin Pickard who had rattled off six consecutive wins before getting injured in Game 2. Skinner, who had a 5.36 goals against average coming into the game, improved to 1-3 in the post-season.

Adin Hill made 29 stops in the loss for the Golden Knights who are now one game away from elimination.

Edmonton got off to a quick start with a goal 1:27 into the opening period as Connor Brown stole a puck behind the net and sent it out front to Henrique in the slot and he blasted a one-timer past Hill for his second goal of the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights’ Brett Howden (21) is checked by Edmonton Oilers’ Troy Stecher (51). (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Oilers took a two-goal lead with 6:57 left to play in the first as Zach Hyman wrestled a puck from behind the net to Henrique in front and he chipped in his second of the game, setting off a scrum after Kane bowled over Hill on the play.

Edmonton went up 3-0 just over seven minutes into the middle frame as Kane elected to shoot on a two-on-one and it hit a defender’s skate and deflected in for his fourth of the post-season. Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his points streak to a personal best eight games. Edmonton came into the game with a 14-2 record in the post-season when Kane scores.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Game 5 takes place on Wednesday in Las Vegas.