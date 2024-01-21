





Talk about a full-circle moment.

Vegas Golden Knights rookie center Brendan Brisson is the son of one of the NHL’s power brokers—agent Pat Brisson, who has represented Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, and numerous other stars throughout the league.

Crosby, in fact, babysat Brisson in the latter’s early childhood. It was only fitting, then, that Brisson, 22, scored his first career goal against the Penguins on Saturday night in the Golden Knights’ 3–2 win.

In fact, Crosby was on the ice when Brisson scored his milestone goal, six days after being called up from the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights.

Brendan Brisson (right), Sidney Crosby (left) Crosby was on the ice defending when Brisson scored his first NHL goal. Pretty cool pic.twitter.com/HCRwlvII1B — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 21, 2024

Brendan Brisson scored the game-winning goal against his former babysitter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mJTdp301kv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 21, 2024

Even more amazingly, the goal at 9:40 of the third period wound up being the game-winner.

Scoring the goal to lift your team to victory against your former babysitter, who just so happens to be one of the greatest players of all time—It’s hard to start a career in any sport better than that.







