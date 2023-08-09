





The Warriors are looking to round out their roster ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season and are reportedly set to host a series of workouts for some veteran players.

Golden State will host workouts for six veteran players, including some former Warriors, over the course of the next two weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Among the players expected to workout for Golden State include Dion Waiters, Trey Burke, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Harry Giles and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Of the aforementioned six, both Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore have previously played with the Warriors. Bazemore is the oldest of the group at 34 years old, while Giles, 25, is the youngest.

Waiters, a former No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft, last played in the NBA in 2020 with the Lakers. He’s worked out for various teams over the past few seasons but hasn’t latched on anywhere. His 13.1 points per game are the most among the veterans Golden State is reportedly working out.

Golden State has had a busy offseason, highlighted by the blockbuster trade to bring Chris Paul to the team. Paul was acquired in a trade with the Wizards that sent Jordan Poole to Washington.

With the season inching closer, the Warriors will look to further fortify their squad with the potential addition of a veteran, should any of them impress during their workouts.







