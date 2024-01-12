Nintendo is continuing to add Game Boy Advance games to the Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack library with the addition of two beloved GBA JRPGs: Golden Sun and its sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

The classic JRPGs were released in 2001 and 2002 respectively, following a group of magic-wielding “adepts” who are tasked with preventing the release of a destructive magic known as Alchemy into the world.

The games were both critically well-received on release, with GameSpot’s original review of Golden Sun praising its “tight graphics, polished gameplay, and a solid story,” awarding the game a score of 8.6/10. Its sequel The Lost Age was also given an 8.6 by GameSpot, with the reviewer calling it “an even more polished game that exceeds its predecessor’s high level of quality.”

Whether you played the original games in the 2000s or want to check them out for the first time, Golden Sun and The Lost Age will be playable on the Nintendo Switch from January 17, through the premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

The Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 annually, or $80 for a family plan that can be used by up to 8 accounts. The premium membership tier adds titles from the Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and most recently the Game Boy Advance to the library of retro SNES, NES, and Gameboy games playable through the base package.

The first lot of GBA games were added to Expansion Pack early last year, including Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap.