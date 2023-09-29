





The 2023 Ryder Cup is underway in Rome and if you stayed up late to watch the early action then you might have noticed something in NBC Sports’ early coverage—a ton of commercial breaks being taken and not enough golf shots being shown.

This seems to happen a lot with NBC’s coverage of big golf events. Once again fans watching are not happy with what they have been seeing, and rightfully so.

With just four matches being played (and in an alternate shot format!), it seems like showing the action on the course shouldn’t be that difficult. Alas, that hasn’t been the case so far and fans have been sounding off about it on social media.

trying not to fall into the (justified) echo chamber on coverage but coming out of commercials & lengthy Nicklaus-Jacklin Award segment, first line is “The US has already played, they’re on the right side of the green.” It’s bad. We know it’s bad. Whole system feels broken. — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) September 29, 2023

I might go back to bed. There are currently 6 balls on the course and they’re missing about half the shots and completely lost track of the action. It’s that bad. No idea what’s happening or how each team has gotten where they are.@NBCGolf @NBCGolfChannel @GolfChannelPR — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) September 29, 2023

Biggest event in golf happens every two years and we are just bombarded with commercials. Gotta be a way to offer a commercial free version that shows every shot that people can pay for. — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) September 29, 2023

This golf coverage is a hostage situation – they know they have us They will not have us tomorrow — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) September 29, 2023

34 minutes into the broadcast we have already missed the 3rd match introductions and 3 shots. There are only 6 balls on the course. Setting the tone early @NBCSports 👍 cc: @TronCarterNLU @NoLayingUp — TA SKI & GOLF 🏌🏽 (@tonyski_golf) September 29, 2023

When more commercials come on the Ryder cup coverage @wmillerlewis pic.twitter.com/CDgqiLpPjW — BayouBryan (@BayouBryan2) September 29, 2023

we just came back from commercial to a scottie putt to win the hole — no idea how we even got there — and then immediately cut to needless overhead shots — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) September 29, 2023

Waking up and seeing all the Ryder Cup coverage rage on the TL pic.twitter.com/1k8NIvRZgU — Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) September 29, 2023

maybe we don’t need a commercial about the Ryder Cup while we’re watching the Ryder Cup, idk — Samantha Marks (@SamanthaSMarks) September 29, 2023

Was so pumped for Ryder cup and now it’s a commercial fest. Wtf is this 💩 — David Baker (@audavidb) September 29, 2023

Ryder Cup coverage is a DISGRACE more commercials than golf. Four matches alternate shot and they cannot let us see much more than two before going to commercial? — tim g (@teegee50) September 29, 2023

@NBCSports coverage of the Ryder Cup is an absolute JOKE!!! We wait 2 years to watch this event only to see commercial after commercial after commercial… SHAMEFUL, RIDICULOUS, EMBARRASSING!!!!#RyderCup — Brandon Farraye (@BFarraye) September 29, 2023

This Ryder Cup broadcast is horrifyingly bad. From the Da Vinci code bottom-right graphic to the commercial load. What are we doing here??? — Corey Goldstein 🥔🥪 (@Corey4Gold) September 29, 2023

I will not complain about the coverage

I will not complain about the coverage

I will not complain about the coverage. (Can we call the person who figured out how to get soccer commercial free and see if they love golf?) — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) September 29, 2023

Anyone have any clue what’s happening in the @rydercup ? I’m watching on tv so I have no idea. — Mr Poosh (@Pooshdaddy) September 29, 2023







