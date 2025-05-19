Image: Supplied

NABNI Developments has officially opened sales for the Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay, marking the iconic hospitality brand’s first standalone residential project outside the United States.

Unveiled on 19 May 2025, the launch follows a landmark partnership signed in 2024 between NABNI and Hilton.

The ultra-luxury development will feature 146 units across 65 storeys and is set to become the second tallest residential tower in the Business Bay and Downtown Dubai district once completed in Q4 2029.

“This translates perfectly to the residential market and, more specifically, to Dubai’s incredibly competitive premium real estate landscape,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Alhelo Alsuwaidi, co-founder and chairman of NABNI Developments.

“Recent data from property consultancy Global Branded Residences revealed a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in 2024 in the sale of branded units, with this figure set to more than double in the next five years.”

Designed by the globally acclaimed architect Carlos Ott, the 350-metre tower draws deeply from Waldorf Astoria’s 130-year hospitality heritage, while the interiors—crafted by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA)—blend rich Art Nouveau and graceful Art Deco influences with Dubai’s bold modern design sensibility.

Residences are split into three bespoke collections:

Signature Collection : One to three-bedroom residences

: One to three-bedroom residences Sky Collection : Four-bedroom units, multi-level sky villas, and sky mansions

: Four-bedroom units, multi-level sky villas, and sky mansions Sky Palace: A one-of-a-kind penthouse spanning four floors, with breathtaking 360-degree city views

Alsuwaidi added: “Our partnership with Hilton is elevating Dubai’s branded residences market by setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality-led excellence… NABNI Developments’ ambition to lead the region’s branded residences segment through architectural mastery, service excellence, and unmatched attention to detail is exemplified in this exciting project.”

The tower’s prime location offers uninterrupted, dazzling views of the Burj Khalifa, while every residence features premium materials, intelligently optimised spatial layouts, and private lift access that brings residents and guests directly to their exclusive apartment lobbies.

Planned leisure and lifestyle offerings include:

The world’s highest ‘Golf in the Sky’ simulator at 270 metres

Adult-only and family pools with private cabanas

A Waldorf Astoria spa and wellness centre

Fitness and yoga studios, and a serene meditation deck

Bespoke services such as in-home spa treatments, private chefs, personal drivers, pet care, and secretarial support

NABNI has also opened a stunning 1,000-square metre Sales Experience Centre in Business Bay, offering potential buyers a fully immersive 3D walkthrough of unit layouts and an interactive scale model of the visionary project.

Construction is set to begin in June 2025.