One of the UFC Paris’ first fights on the main card will be a battle between two Frenchmen and we’re here to give our Gomis vs Ghemmouri prediction! Not the opponents that they were originally slated for, but the opponents they’ll be fighting come Saturday, both of these fighters will be looking to get a win at home.

Gomis is the more tenured of the two, having already gone 2-0 in the UFC. Riding the wave of a ten-fight winning streak, it’s hard to count this guy out. But, opposite him is Yanis Ghemmouri. With a win here in his UFC debut, he’ll be able to extend his winning streak to ten himself. So, who’s going to walk away with the win? Let’s get into it.

Gomis vs Ghemmouri Prediction: William Gomis Preview

William Gomis is a crafty, crafty fighter. 12-2 at 26-years-young, this is someone you’d like to get familiar with now so that you can brag about being on the hype train before most others were. He’s finished seven of his twelve wins; six by KO/TKO, one by submission. But, when you look at his grappling ability, it’s a bit shocking to know that he’s only secured one win by submision.

Whether he’s taking backs or getting out of deep triangles, this guy is adept on the ground. On top of that, his kicks are hard to read and he’s very good with that hands, too. He won his last fight by split decision, but the fight before that, also located in Paris, he won via unanimous decision.

What he does very well is he remains calm even when in the fire. Maturity beyond his age, the fight IQ of Gomis is remarkable. Should William get the job done, it’ll be from either pressuring for the takedown or fighting surgically while circling the perimeter of the octagon.

Gomis vs Ghemmouri Prediction: Yanis Ghemmouri Preview

Yanis Ghemmouri is riding a nine-fight winning streak and has capped things off thus far with two consecutive TKO wins. With three stoppage victories coming via strikes and four by submission, it’s no secret that this guy is well-rounded and deserving of his crack at the UFC.

Still on the better side of his thirties, the 28-year-old is at a good spot in his career for improvement. Watching tape, you can see that this guy comes in sharper and sharper with each performance. The only things that make this guy the betting underdog, in my opinion, is his lack of UFC-caliber talent and his tendency to get a little too wild in the cage.

However, he really hasn’t been “too wild” in a bit; sure. his last fight showed him participating in some showmanship, but everything he did was executed like someone who’s been a professional for more than the nine years he has. Much like most of the fights on UFC Paris, this is a very hard fight to predict.

Gomis vs Ghemmouri Prediction: Expect William Gomis to Grind Out a Decision

This fight could be very fun as is, but as a hyped of French crowd to pump these guys up and we’re looking at a well-rounded banger of a martial arts showdown. Gomis has been here before, fighting at home at the UFC level. While Yanis looks to be a composed guy, you never know how the nerves will affect someone until it’s there.

10-fight winning streak vs a 9-fight winning streak, someone is going to be let down. It’s hard to predict a winner, let alone how a fight will do on a scale of excitement, but this bout is on the main card for a reason. The UFC brass has faith in this being a fun bout and so do I. I think Gomis will be able to take advantage of a potentially nervy Ghemmouri, secure some takedowns and grind out this win with some control time.

But, Yanis is a live underdog and we should not count this guy out. He’s two years the elder and his streak of finishes could add the confidence needed to thwart those UFC debut jitters.

I’ve got William Gomis taking the win, but in a way that Ghemmouri raises his stock and the fans get what they came to see. This fight should be a very exciting way to help open up the main card.

Official prediction: William Gomis via decision