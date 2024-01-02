Good American has revealed that their jumpsuit, which makes women feel “sexy and confident,” is 25% off today.

It’s perfect for women who are short or tall, too.

3 Khloe Kardashian’s denim company is offering their jumpsuit at 25% off Credit: Greg Swales / Good American

3 The jumpsuit normally retails for $189.00 but is on sale for $141.99 Credit: Good American

The retailer is selling their Fit for Success Palazzo Jumpsuit for $141.99. The outfit usually retails for $189.00.

It comes in one color: bone white.

Good American described the denim coverall as a “best seller.”

“It makes you look effortlessly put together with minimal styling,” they wrote. “We updated this look with a wide flare for that ultra ’70s feel.”

The suit has short sleeves, is “body hugging and booty shaping,” has breast and pant pockets, snaps at the waist, and a wide flare bottom.

Both models shown wearing the ensemble were 5-foot-9, but one wore an XS and the other donned a 2XL.

Reviewers loved the outfit.

“Super hot and so comfortable,” one said.

“I feel so confident and sexy in this, I just can’t recommend it enough – worth every penny,” wrote a customer, who listed her height as 5-foot-3.

“I’ve purchased many jumpsuits but this one is my very favorite,” a third added.

Khloe Kardashian is the co-founder of Good American, the “first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power.”

The brand launched in October 2016 “to empower all women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality designs in all sizes,” they said.

They’ve been successful.

Good American earned $200 million in sales in 2022, according to WWD.

Currently, there is only one brick-and-mortar store, but Good American has plans to open two more locations.

Their clothes can also be found at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Evereve, Anthropologie, Dillard’s, Revolve and more stores.