Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount+ have released the first official teaser trailer for Good Burger 2.

The Good Burger 2 teaser fittingly starts with the reunion between Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and his former co-worker, Ed (Kel Mitchell). This reunion comes about when Ed hits Dexter with the new and improved burger mobile. The two soon embark on an all-new, fast food-themed adventure.

Check out the teaser trailer for Good Burger 2 below:

Who is involved in Good Burger 2?

Good Burger 2 is due to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. The film is directed by Phil Traill from a screenplay by Kevin Kopelow, Heath Seifert, and James III. Thompson and Mitchell star in the film, reprising their respective roles from 1997’s Good Burger.

That said, the stars of Kenan & Kel aren’t the only actors from the original Good Burger to return for the long-awaited sequel. Fellow Nickelodeon alums Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg are also back as Fizz and Connie Muldoon, respectively. Moreover, Carmen Electra is expected to reprise her role as Roxanne, which was her second-ever big-screen part.

Good Burger 2 also features a number of newcomers. These include Alex R. Hibbert as Ed’s son, Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin. Additional cast members include Kamaia Fairburn, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz.

Welcome back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger

Good Burger began life as a recurring sketch on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That in 1995. The sketch starred Mitchell as Ed, a dim-witted cashier working at the titular fast food restaurant. In 1997, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures released a Good Burger movie in theaters. Mitchell reprised his role as Ed, with Thompson stepping into the role of Dexter. The film also starred the likes of Abe Vigoda, Linda Cardellini, and David “Sinbad” Adkins, in addition to the aforementioned Server and Denberg.

Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount+ this fall. A specific release date has not been announced.