To wit, Marc sleepwalks through the first year without Oliver, wearing the accouterments of their charmed life like a shroud, down to occasional meetings with their lawyer and financial advisor Imelda (Celia Imrie). As lonely as he is, he is never alone; his two best friends, ex-lover Thomas (Himesh Patel) and hot mess Sophie (Ruth Negga), are constantly present to keep him company on long nights watching The Real Housewives of New York City and to distract from their own dating woes.

But when Marc makes an attempt at closure by finally opening Oliver’s Christmas card from the year before, he discovers that his husband was jetting to Paris not just for his fans, but for a new lover. Worse yet, their rendezvous was a secret apartment that Oliver had never told his own husband about. With the lease ending within the month, Marc invites Sophie (freshly single), and Thomas (forever unlucky in romance) to the City of Love ostensibly as a thank-you for carrying him through his first year as a widower, but really because he can’t bear to explore Oliver’s hidden life alone.

Good Grief was initially announced as a romantic comedy, though it quickly became clear this is much more of a dramedy, with less of a focus on romance than the love between friends and found family. The latter was Levy’s real emotional core, as he recently told Entertainment Weekly. It also creates a clear segue from his work on Schitt’s Creek. While the Rose clan had to overcome their filial baggage from their lavish lifestyle in New York City on that beloved sitcom, Marc’s individual dynamics with Sophie and Thomas more bring to mind how David and motel owner Stevie Budd’s (Emily Hampshire) relationship evolved from friends-with-benefits to platonic soulmates, even as David found true love with Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid).

In fact, Good Grief reveals that 15 years prior, Thomas and Marc had one year of fraught happiness (including five months of cohabitation) before realizing how bad they were for each other as boyfriends and so much better off as best friends. It was also Sophie who brought them together, and who would come to lean on them for the intervening decade and a half. The ways in which these people find each other are messy, punctuated with hurt and scars, but they’ve clearly grown past their younger selves and into late-thirties semi-functioning adulthood.

Except, they’re not done growing, and they’ve all got time left to confront what’s not working in their lives. While the supporting characters can come off as a bit one-note at times, their dynamics are authentically lived-in, from Negga playing Sophie’s desperate need to be the life of the party, even when no one wants her to, to Patel bringing some of his moodiness and aimlessness from Station Eleven to the trio’s perennially single character, who finds himself more and more shouldering the role of caretaker during his friends’ respective crises.

But before things can get too maudlin, Levy deftly handles the ongoing tonal shifts between the absurdity of life-after-death. Marc’s withholding of the truth behind their Gay Paree trip nods to the screwball misunderstandings often present in rom-coms, which is reflected in Levy’s overall handling of this thorny story. The movie is plotted with the kind of witty dark humor that withholds key pieces of information, or confrontations, until the moment at which they will be the punchiest—like when Oliver’s young lover Luca (Mehdi Baki) appears at their love nest at the worst possible time. As bittersweet as his time in Paris is, it also reminds Marc of the entire world outside of his and Oliver’s flat; he connects with a charming yet truth-seeking Frenchman named Theo (Arnaud Valois), who in turn reinvigorates his long-dormant artistic inspiration.