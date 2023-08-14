GOOD Morning Britain fans were shocked to see a new face today as Duncan James stood in for Richard Arnold as entertainment host.

The Blue singer has been hired to cover for showbiz stalwart Richard on the ITV breakfast show all week.

3 Duncan James will stand in for Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain this week

3 Richard Arnold has taken the week off Credit: Rex

Richard Madeley introduced Duncan and Kate Garraway declared in the studio “all rise” as he strutted in to the band’s 2001 hit.

Sitting alongside the presenters, the 45-year-old told viewers he had “big shoes” to fill.

He added: “I know, I’ve seen Richard’s shoes in the dressing room.”

Duncan first appeared on Good Morning Britain over two decades ago with Blue, and said the show gave them their first TV appearance.

As footage of the moment aired Kate swooned over Duncan telling him “you haven’t changed”.

The singer quipped: “I’ve got new teeth!”

He then moved onto sharing the day’s showbiz news with viewers, telling them about Britney’s explosive upcoming TV interview with Oprah.

People at home were impressed with his GMB presenting debut and one said: “Wow Duncan, great job this morning!”

A second shared: “@GMB Oh my darlings, let’s have more of the deliciously palatable Duncan James… ineed!”