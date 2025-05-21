Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we were presented with the opportunity to interview Mark Stewart, CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with the famous Goodyear Blimp, we jumped at the opportunity. After all — we all know the brand. And we should: It’s a Fortune 500 company, they have 68,000 employees globally, and they did over $18 billion in revenue in 2024.

We met Mark and his team in the hangar in Akron, Ohio and did the interview with the iconic blimp in the backdrop, which is unsurprisingly enormous. The first story he told was about how the Goodyear blimps were used in World War II as anti-submarine support. As a business owner myself, it’s pretty amazing to remember that this company has 1) been around for so long and 2) has pivoted, changed, evolved, grown, etc. in so many ways.

Related: How the CEO of This Iconic Pizza Brand Is Building on 50 Years of Deep-Dish Dominance and Fueling Sustainable Growth

Mark Stewart’s path into the automotive industry started early. His grandfather was a mechanic, his father worked in tires, and he grew up around the tools and the trade. That familiarity with vehicles eventually led him into engineering and manufacturing, including a five-year stint at Stellantis before taking on the CEO role at Goodyear. His career wasn’t mapped out in some perfect arc — it was built through a mix of opportunities and a willingness to take on what came next. Our conversation wasn’t about big turning points as much as it was about sticking with the work and adapting along the way.

We spent a good portion of our time talking about the Goodyear Forward plan, which is the company’s current strategy to modernize both operations and culture. Stewart emphasized the push to reclaim Goodyear’s position in the tire industry — not just in terms of brand recognition, but performance. When I asked what it’s like leading a 126-year-old brand, he quipped, “Don’t mess it up.” There’s clearly pressure there, but he didn’t overdramatize it. Just a steady awareness of what’s at stake and what needs fixing.

There were some practical insights in the conversation that stuck with me. One was around the importance of regional manufacturing — building tires closer to where they’ll be sold, not just for logistics but to stay in tune with local markets. Another was about retail. While some might shy away from direct-to-consumer operations, Stewart sees Goodyear’s retail footprint as an advantage. It gives them proximity to customers and more control over the experience.

We also touched on broader topics like electric vehicles, tariffs and AI — especially how tire sensors might play a bigger role in the future of vehicle performance and safety. His approach wasn’t speculative; he stayed focused on what’s real and what’s within the company’s control. It’s a theme that came up a few times: Build the right products, stay close to your people, and let the noise stay on the outside.

Related: The CEO of Thomson Reuters Is Betting Big on AI-Driven Innovation. Here’s What Every Leader Can Learn From His Approach.

What I enjoyed most about the conversation was hearing about Mark’s grandfather and father. He seemed genuinely interested in what he was doing and seemed to care about the brand of Goodyear. Mark is about a year and a half into the role as CEO, and I’m interested to see what they have in store in the future.